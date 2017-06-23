The 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees list is here, and it is filled with some well-deserved celebrities. RuPaul, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Snoop Dogg are just a few who will be receiving their star on the iconic sidewalk.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin, television drama queen Shonda Rhimes (Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy), Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Lynda Carter, businessman Richard Branson and former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones are also among the honorees.
"The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL," Miranda tweeted when he heard the news. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the list on Thursday (June 22). The Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsoring studios have to pay $40,000 for every star granted. See other celebrity reactions below:
The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017
Sweet Cheeses! My heart is beating so fast right now! - RuPaul to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame https://t.co/S83nqEyfHH @worldofwonder pic.twitter.com/4X5P43MUPr— RuPaul (@RuPaul) June 22, 2017
Excited to be a class 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree! https://t.co/Aym5bEeJyu— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 23, 2017
