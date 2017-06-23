The 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees list is here, and it is filled with some well-deserved celebrities. RuPaul, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Snoop Dogg are just a few who will be receiving their star on the iconic sidewalk.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin, television drama queen Shonda Rhimes (Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy), Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Lynda Carter, businessman Richard Branson and former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones are also among the honorees.