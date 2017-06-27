“Yeah, it’s a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren’t asked about. It’s kind of like if we were talking right now and I just randomly started talking about Janet Jackson or something,” Azalea explained to the host. “To me, because I’m a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they’re not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don’t know. I don’t know her, I’ve never met her.

After Halsey randomly called out Iggy Azalea as a "fucking moron" last week, the rapper has come forth to respond to the diss. During her appearance on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery today (June 27), Azalea stated I don’t know her, I’ve never met her" (cue the Mariah Carey meme ).

“I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to throw that out there. She’s young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes," the rapper continued. "I’m sure she’s getting judged all the time as well by people who don’t really know her. I think maybe it’d be good for her to try to be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation."

During Halsey's interview with The Guardian, she bluntly stated she would never work with Iggy Azalea. "She had a complete disregard for black culture," the singer exclaimed. "Fucking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.” That same interview also caused Halsey to receive flack on Twitter after she seemingly defended Migos' Quavo, who has made homophobic remarks in the past.

The Hopeless Fountain Kingdom star later apologizes, tweeting:

"Honestly? I didn't know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We've never spoken a word to each other and + I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology. I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I'm sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise."

When she's not caught up in celebrity drama, Iggy Azalea is prepping the release of her sophomore album Digital Distortion. Before then, listen to this Back of the Class podcast episode that dives into another feud that ruled 2016: Iggy Azalea versus Azealia Banks.