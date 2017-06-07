Early standouts include the blippy "Killing Me," the smoke-friendly "Paper Trees" and the warble, emo-heavy "Lonely Girl." Fun Summer 17 is iLoveMakonnen's first release since last March's Drink More Water 6 album, as well as first new music since the artist came out as gay in January.

iLoveMakonnen is bringing the sunny vibes on his new and appropriately-titled Fun Summer 17 EP, which he surprise-released early this morning. But don't expect songs like "I Like Tuh" or "Tuesday." Instead, the Atlanta rapper/singer decided to explore more dance-based melodies that will be perfect for your upcoming summer kickoff barbecue.

"And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours," he tweeted. The artist later commented on Migos questioning his street credibility ("He first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that. That's wack, bro") in a March interview with The Fader. Makonnen stated,

"Did someone mention credible and not mention incredible? That's really my only comment. Was there not an 'in' front of that credible? You see how friends do in interviews. So it's like, Oh well. With friends like these, who needs enemies. And now you gotta come back with some sorry ass excuse. Nah. That’s only cause you got the #1 record and you didn’t wanna fuck it up. [But] they ain't got no problem with gay people! They fuckin' song is 'Versace'! Like, the fuck! Nigga, [Gianni] Versace is the gayest nigga. They ain't got issues with him, why they got issues with me?"

