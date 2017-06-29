Issa Rae and her friends are back again for Season 2 of Insecure! HBO released the debut trailer for the hilariously relatable comedy series, which finds Issa trying to ease back into the dating pool—and man is it awkward.

Watch above as she attempts to go on casual dates ("Honestly it doesn't matter what I say because this isn't going anywhere," she tells one poor guy) and kickstarts her "hoe phase." Issa also toys with winning her ex-boyfriend Lawrence back, while her best friend Molly (played by Yvonne Orji) struggles with being paid less than her white co-workers. The exciting trailer is set to Anderson .Paak's "Come Down" and Calvin Harris' unofficial song of the summer, a.k.a. "Slide."