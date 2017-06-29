Issa Rae and her friends are back again for Season 2 of Insecure! HBO released the debut trailer for the hilariously relatable comedy series, which finds Issa trying to ease back into the dating pool—and man is it awkward.
Watch above as she attempts to go on casual dates ("Honestly it doesn't matter what I say because this isn't going anywhere," she tells one poor guy) and kickstarts her "hoe phase." Issa also toys with winning her ex-boyfriend Lawrence back, while her best friend Molly (played by Yvonne Orji) struggles with being paid less than her white co-workers. The exciting trailer is set to Anderson .Paak's "Come Down" and Calvin Harris' unofficial song of the summer, a.k.a. "Slide."
Insecure Season 2 will premiere on HBO on July 23. Issa revealed the news in a cute Twitter video in March, exclaiming "Mark your calendars for July 23rd because it's about to get hot this summer....Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your enemies to watch Insecure on HBO. We're coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever."
The show will surely rule this solstice...if our summer preview list has anything to do with it. Next, watch Lil Dicky (who's also trying to get into the television business) explains the Curb Your Enthusiasm–ish rapper TV show he's making at Firefly Music Festival 2017:
