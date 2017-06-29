Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars want to show you the USA—and for you to show it to them. Today the band announced that they're creating A Day in the Life of America, a film sourced from 24 hours of footage captured on July 4, 2017. They'll have crews shooting in every state as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, plus whatever crowd-sourced footage—"a single shot, a person, an entire event or a compelling story"—they're given.
“It’s an incredibly important time in our country and we are excited for people to film what they feel is important, impactful, challenging or inspiring," Leto, 45, says in a statement. "Whether it's a single shot, a person, an event, or a story—we want to see your America." He offers examples:
"The birth of a child, the end of a life, the sunset, the sunrise, politicians, immigrants, a sky diver, a firefighter, heroes and villains, and every race, color and creed that make up the fabric of our nation. And of course—celebration and fireworks."
Submitters are encouraged to be "as brave, bold and creative as possible." They should also film themselves and/or their subject(s) answering a set of five big-picture questions like "What does the American dream mean to you?" and "What is the state of the country today?" (International folks are invited to share their thoughts on the U.S. as well)
Fans can get involved at Thirty Seconds to Mars' official site or by posting their Independence Day footage with the hashtag #ADayInTheLifeOfAmerica.
Leto, an Oscar-winning actor, has thus far directed 30STM work and the TV documentary series Into the Wild and Beyond the Horizon. His upcoming Hollywood feature debut will be the crime thriller 77, set in 1974 L.A.
Thirty Seconds to Mars announced a new album, their first since May 2013's Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams, a couple weeks ago with an eye-catching teaser. At Firefly Music Festival, Leto reiterated that the album's coming soon, as is a tour.
Watch Leto tell Fuse he wasn't sure if he'd return to film until he made Dallas Buyers Club:
