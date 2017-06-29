Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars want to show you the USA—and for you to show it to them. Today the band announced that they're creating A Day in the Life of America, a film sourced from 24 hours of footage captured on July 4, 2017. They'll have crews shooting in every state as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, plus whatever crowd-sourced footage—"a single shot, a person, an entire event or a compelling story"—they're given.

“It’s an incredibly important time in our country and we are excited for people to film what they feel is important, impactful, challenging or inspiring," Leto, 45, says in a statement. "Whether it's a single shot, a person, an event, or a story—we want to see your America." He offers examples:

"The birth of a child, the end of a life, the sunset, the sunrise, politicians, immigrants, a sky diver, a firefighter, heroes and villains, and every race, color and creed that make up the fabric of our nation. And of course—celebration and fireworks."