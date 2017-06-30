Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival

Jay-Z returns with 4:44 today (June 30), his first album since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail and the 13th solo project under the Brooklyn star's expensive yet humble belt. Running at a succinct 10 tracks that are packed with flavorful wordplay and intense storytelling, the new music continues to prove why Jigga has extended way beyond the stereotypical rapper confinements and remains a living legend. From opening up about the infidelities in his marriage to Beyoncé (which she blatantly discussed on last April's Lemonade) to tackling racism in America and even praising his mother Gloria who came out as lesbian and sneak dissing Kanye West, the artist digs deeper into personal matters than he ever has in recent years. So get into the 25 best lyrics on Jay-Z's 4:44—listed, not ranked—while you stream the album right here.

1. From "Kill Jay Z"

And you know better, nigga, I know you do

But you gotta do better, boy, you owe it to Blue

You had no father, you had the armor

But you got a daughter, gotta get softer 2. From "The Story of O.J."

O.J. like, "I'm not black, I'm O.J." …okay

House nigga, don't fuck with me

I'm a field nigga with shined cutlery 3. From "Smile"

Niggas'll rip your shit off TIDAL just to spite you

Ahhhh, what did I do?

'Cept try to free you

Niggas'll love you but hate you 'cause they can't be you 4. From "Caught Their Eyes"

I survived reading guys like you

I'm surprised y'all think you can disguise y'all truths

I seen eyes wide as they're about to shoot

You can be a hairpin off and you can trigger your Roots

5. From "Kill Jay Z"

You almost went Eric Benét

Let the baddest girl in the world get away

I don't even know what else to say

Nigga, never go Eric Benét! 6. From "Family Feud"

Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me

Let me alone, Becky 7. From "Moonlight"

Glorified seat filler, huh?

Stop walkin' around like y'all made Thriller, huh?

Fake Dracos all in the videos

We sure we shoot 'em in my city though

12. From "Legacy"

My stake in Roc Nation should go to you

Leave a piece for your siblings to give to their children too

TIDAL, the champagne, D'USSÉ, I'd like to see

A nice peace-fund ideas from people who look like we

We gon' start a society within a society 13. From "Marcy Me"

Think I just popped up in this bitch like a fetus? Nah

Pregnant pause, give you some second thoughts

There's room on the bandwagon, don't abort

Marcy me 14. From "4:44"

Look, I apologize, often womanize

Took for my child to be born

See through a woman's eyes

Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles

Took me too long for this song

I don't deserve you, I harass you out in Paris 15. From "Family Feud"

Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute

Mmmmm

Pretty much If anybody gettin' handsome checks, it should be us 16. From "Smile"

Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian

Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian

Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate

Society shame and the pain was too much to take

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love

Don't matter to me if it's a him or her 17. From "4:44"

Said: "Don't embarrass me," instead of "Be mine"

That was my proposal for us to go steady

That was your 21st birthday, you mature faster than me

I wasn't ready, so I apologize

18. From "4:44"

I never wanted another woman to know

Something about me that you didn't know

I promised, I cried, I couldn't hold

I suck at love, I think I need a do-over

I will be emotionally available if I invited you over 19. From "Bam"

I can't take no threats, I got a set of twins

Those were just the words you'll never hear again 20. From "Kill Jay Z"

Let go your ego over your right shoulder

Your left is sayin', "Finish your breakfast!"

You egged Solange on

Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong 21. From "Smile"

Oh y'all thought I was washed?

I'm at the cleaners

Launderin' dirty money like the Teamsters, huh

22. From "Kill Jay Z"

But you ain't a Saint, this ain't KumbaYe

But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye

You gave him 20 million without blinkin'

He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin'?

"Fuck wrong with everybody?" is what you sayin'

But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane 23. From "The Story of O.J."

Y'all out here still takin' advances, huh?

Me and my niggas takin' real Chances, uh

Y'all on the 'Gram holdin' money to your ear

There's a disconnect, we don't call that money over here, yeah 24. From "4:44"

I've seen the innocence leave your eyes

I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns

'Cause I wasn't present, your body wouldn't accept it 25. From "Bam"

Sometimes you need your ego, gotta remind these fools

Who they effin' with, and we got FN's too

Before we had A&R's, we had AR's too

We the only ones really movin' like y'all say y'all do