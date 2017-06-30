Jay-Z's new album 4:44 is finally here...but it certainly isn't easy to get in your headphones.

Following its mysterious promo campaign, the new 4:44 album also has a bit of wild release. While the LP was released on Jay-Z's streaming service Tidal just before midnight on June 30, the record is only available to Tidal subscribers and Sprint customers who signed up before June 26.

While most Tidal exclusives have helped gain spur-of-the-moment subscribers hoping to hear Beyoncé's Lemonade or see a new Nicki Minaj video, this Jay album appears to be only for those rocking with Tidal ahead of time. According to The Independent, new subscribers are met with the message: "JAY-Z 4:44 is only accessible to Sprint/TIDAL customers and all TIDAL accounts established prior to June 26th during the exclusive period." But if one joins the Sprint phone company, you'll get to instant access to 4:44 along with six complementary months of Tidal, plus "access to all future TIDAL X Sprint exclusive content," indicating there will be more content coming your way if you're a continuous subscriber.

Curious fans can get a taste of what to expect on 4:44 with Tidal sharing 43-second previews of each song. Already from the opening track "Kill Jay Z," it's clear listeners are in for a personal and eye-opening ride. You can stream that below: