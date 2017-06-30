Jay-Z's new album 4:44 is finally here...but it certainly isn't easy to get in your headphones.
Following its mysterious promo campaign, the new 4:44 album also has a bit of wild release. While the LP was released on Jay-Z's streaming service Tidal just before midnight on June 30, the record is only available to Tidal subscribers and Sprint customers who signed up before June 26.
While most Tidal exclusives have helped gain spur-of-the-moment subscribers hoping to hear Beyoncé's Lemonade or see a new Nicki Minaj video, this Jay album appears to be only for those rocking with Tidal ahead of time. According to The Independent, new subscribers are met with the message: "JAY-Z 4:44 is only accessible to Sprint/TIDAL customers and all TIDAL accounts established prior to June 26th during the exclusive period." But if one joins the Sprint phone company, you'll get to instant access to 4:44 along with six complementary months of Tidal, plus "access to all future TIDAL X Sprint exclusive content," indicating there will be more content coming your way if you're a continuous subscriber.
Curious fans can get a taste of what to expect on 4:44 with Tidal sharing 43-second previews of each song. Already from the opening track "Kill Jay Z," it's clear listeners are in for a personal and eye-opening ride. You can stream that below:
But you have more options if you're unwilling to switch phone companies or aren't satisfied with the clips. The 4:44 album will also be streamed on iHeartRadio across 160 of its pop, rhythm and urban radio stations with listeners able to hear the LP in full on the urban and rhythm formats throughout the day until midnight on July 1. You'll also hear exclusive commentary from Jay discussing the record. Listen here now.
Variety is reporting that this exclusive Tidal period will only last one week will be available on Apple Music, and likely iTunes, after. The mag cites another source who says 4:44 will soon be available on all major services. You can expect a physical CD and vinyl release too.
So, fret not! There are multiple ways to listen to 4:44. Share this guide with a friend to get them hooked up and below get your #FBF on with a classic Jay Z interview with Fuse about the importance of Barack Obama's presidency:
User Comments