Both odd and not odd that Jay-Z wouldn't just drop this bomb on his new album 4:44, but it seems his and Beyoncé's new twins' names are Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.

TMZ's saying it's so "because the company run by Bey and Jay that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names." Kinda wish the Twitter theory/wish that they'd name the kids Green and Green, so as to have all the primary colors within the Knowles-Carter dynasty, but who are we to question America's one true First Couple?