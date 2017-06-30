Both odd and not odd that Jay-Z wouldn't just drop this bomb on his new album 4:44, but it seems his and Beyoncé's new twins' names are Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.
TMZ's saying it's so "because the company run by Bey and Jay that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names." Kinda wish the Twitter theory/wish that they'd name the kids Green and Green, so as to have all the primary colors within the Knowles-Carter dynasty, but who are we to question America's one true First Couple?
One big fat caveat here: the Hov-Yoncés haven't even personally confirmed their twins' birth—Mathew Knowles questionably took care of that—much less their genders, which are reportedly one boy, one girl. The news arrived in mid-June.
Next, watch a Blueprint 3/zero children–era Jay-Z x Fuse interview:
