Jay Z's making his comeback...and quick!
After rumors began swirling, Hov announced his new album 4:44 will drop on June 30. The record marks the proud papa's 13th studio album and will be out exclusively through Tidal a.k.a. the streaming service he owns.
4:44 doubles as the name of the a film being produced by Tidal that stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. There's no indication if the film will be a Lemonade-esque production like Jay's wife Beyoncé or just a visual companion.
Jay Z a preview of a new song titled "Adnis" in a trailer for the 4:44 film where we see two of the film stars and what looks like a boxing/fighter theme:
.@S_C_ ‘4:44’ https://t.co/mM3hBjHr84 #TIDALXSprint pic.twitter.com/dZIddQsz5t— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 19, 2017
After almost exactly four years since Jay Z's previous album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, which dropped on July 4th weekend in 2013. The quickly coming LP should prove to be a significant one for the legendary MC. The number four is particularly important to him and Bey: He as born on Dec. 4, she on Sept. 4, with their wedding date on 4/4/2008. Plus, both getting a roman numeral IV tattooed on their finger and Beyoncé even titled her fourth album simply as 4.
While we wait for 4:44, take it back to a classic Jay Z x Fuse interview where the MC talked about wanting hip-hop to be more conscious:
User Comments