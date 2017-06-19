NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Jay Z performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc V
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

Jay Z's making his comeback...and quick!

After rumors began swirling, Hov announced his new album 4:44 will drop on June 30. The record marks the proud papa's 13th studio album and will be out exclusively through Tidal a.k.a. the streaming service he owns. 

4:44 doubles as the name of the a film being produced by Tidal that stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. There's no indication if the film will be a Lemonade-esque production like Jay's wife Beyoncé or just a visual companion.

Jay Z a preview of a new song titled "Adnis" in a trailer for the 4:44 film where we see two of the film stars and what looks like a boxing/fighter theme:

After almost exactly four years since Jay Z's previous album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, which dropped on July 4th weekend in 2013. The quickly coming LP should prove to be a significant one for the legendary MC. The number four is particularly important to him and Bey: He as born on Dec. 4, she on Sept. 4, with their wedding date on 4/4/2008. Plus, both getting a roman numeral IV tattooed on their finger and Beyoncé even titled her fourth album simply as 4

