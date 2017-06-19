Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

Jay Z's making his comeback...and quick! After rumors began swirling, Hov announced his new album 4:44 will drop on June 30. The record marks the proud papa's 13th studio album and will be out exclusively through Tidal a.k.a. the streaming service he owns. 4:44 doubles as the name of the a film being produced by Tidal that stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danny Glover. There's no indication if the film will be a Lemonade-esque production like Jay's wife Beyoncé or just a visual companion.

Jay Z a preview of a new song titled "Adnis" in a trailer for the 4:44 film where we see two of the film stars and what looks like a boxing/fighter theme: