NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Jay-Z performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

Jay Z isn't the kind to tolerate "album news" that's not even remotely album news, so this story could get very officially shot down any minute. That said: There is a big ad reading "4:44" making the rounds—most notably in Times Square, but also on rap websites and beyond.

Speculation is building on other hip-hop sitesReddit and forums that this heralds Jay Z's 13th album, which could very likely be due soon if only so he has new bars to deliver at all these festivals he's got coming up. (By the way, he's never gone this long between albums. Magna Carta Holy Grail hit four years ago this July.)

Some have traced the 4:44 ad to Tidal, which today released a new song from the always-elusive Roc Nation artist Jay Electronica.

Here are some interesting reactions/clues surfacing on Twitter:

Four is a big number for the Knowles-Carters. Beyoncé was born Sept. 4; "Shawn Carter was born December 4th, weighing in at 10 pounds, 8 ounces"; he and Bey married on April 4. Tina Lawson's birthday is Jan. 4. The "Ivy" in Blue Ivy is also a homophone for IV, a.k.a four. The queen's fourth album was just called 4.

Oh, now that we think of it: What if this teaser wants us thinking Jay Z's new album is The Blueprint 4? While you're pondering, watch a Blueprint 3–era Jigga x Fuse interview: