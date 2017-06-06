Jay Z isn't the kind to tolerate "album news" that's not even remotely album news, so this story could get very officially shot down any minute. That said: There is a big ad reading "4:44" making the rounds—most notably in Times Square, but also on rap websites and beyond.

Speculation is building on other hip-hop sites, Reddit and forums that this heralds Jay Z's 13th album, which could very likely be due soon if only so he has new bars to deliver at all these festivals he's got coming up. (By the way, he's never gone this long between albums. Magna Carta Holy Grail hit four years ago this July.)

Some have traced the 4:44 ad to Tidal, which today released a new song from the always-elusive Roc Nation artist Jay Electronica.