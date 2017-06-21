Lionsgate

Jigsaw's back in a big way for Saw 8, which now has the shadowy murder-mastermind as its title, full stop. Jigsaw will take place a decade after the original killer left the fold, when new murders have folks flashing back to Cary Elwes' brb-sawing-off-my-hand days. It was previously being referred to as Saw: Legacy.

Lionsgate

James Wan started the franchise in 2004. From then, every Halloween through 2010 had a Saw movie. 2010's Saw 3D, the first to abandon Roman numerals, was also the first to have a subtitle: The Final Chapter. Yeah...not so much. Jigsaw, Screenrant writes, was the original title for Saw, which could hint "that the franchise intends to return to its roots and offer something more in line with the tense, psychological horror of the debut movie."