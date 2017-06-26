Get ready to feel old: Harry Potter is celebrating its 20th anniversary today (June 26! J.K. Rowling shared a special message in honor of her brilliant book-turned-franchise, as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in the U.K. in 1997 on this day.
20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017
“20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others,” she tweeted. “It’s been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20.” As part of the celebration, Bloomsbury (the original publishers) plan to release four new Hogwarts House editions of the debut book. Pottermore fans can also enter to win a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.
Following the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, six more books were published: The Chamber of Secrets (1998), The Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), The Goblet of Fire (2000), The Order of the Phoenix (2003), The Half-Blood Prince (2005), The Deathly Hallows (2007). And we all know how massive the international success of the movie adaptations were!
Back in May, it was announced that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is officially traveling across the pond. It will open on Broadway's Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018. The play, which follows Harry, Hermione and Ron as adults and parents of young wizards, was previously stationed in London's West End. Rowling also recently revealed there were actually two Harry Potters in the wizard world.
See all the fun tribute tweets for the 20th anniversary below:
She had a vision. Congratulations @jk_rowling ⚡️#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/07O1jZ8o2P— Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) June 26, 2017
Congratulations @jk_rowling on the last 20 years and thank you for changing my life. I owe you everything. #HarryPotter20 ⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/66NxO04a7w— Afshan Azad (@afshan_azad) June 26, 2017
Hermione "Don't play."— Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) June 26, 2017
Ron "Say you're ill."
Hermione "Pretend to break your leg."
Ron "Really break your leg."#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/3V5jvhsJ7T
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the lights.#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/dczV2Uyr4B— Orlando 🤘🏼😎 (@TeamLando) June 26, 2017
Harry Potter : A Summary #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/MpAOu2VSGe— dieroach (@avxnger) June 26, 2017
#HarryPotter20— 0905 ⚡️ (@xMendesGrier) June 26, 2017
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9Hzzcw3gn0
Thank you @jk_rowling for creating one of the most beautiful worlds I've ever had the pleasure of visiting. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/W5ah6b2r7N— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) June 26, 2017
Happy birthday Harry Potter!!! Thank you @jk_rowling for 20 years of magic and shaping imaginations across the globe! #HarryPotter20— Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) June 26, 2017
Congratulations to @jk_rowling on #HarryPotter20. It's got to be a nice feeling, knowing you've made the world better with your work.— John Scalzi (@scalzi) June 26, 2017
Next, go back in time to 2007 where a 17-year-old Daniel Radcliffe explains how he connects to his Harry Potter character:
User Comments