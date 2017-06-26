Get ready to feel old: Harry Potter is celebrating its 20th anniversary today (June 26! J.K. Rowling shared a special message in honor of her brilliant book-turned-franchise, as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in the U.K. in 1997 on this day.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20

“20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others,” she tweeted. “It’s been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20.” As part of the celebration, Bloomsbury (the original publishers) plan to release four new Hogwarts House editions of the debut book. Pottermore fans can also enter to win a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

Following the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, six more books were published: The Chamber of Secrets (1998), The Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), The Goblet of Fire (2000), The Order of the Phoenix (2003), The Half-Blood Prince (2005), The Deathly Hallows (2007). And we all know how massive the international success of the movie adaptations were!

Back in May, it was announced that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is officially traveling across the pond. It will open on Broadway's Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018. The play, which follows Harry, Hermione and Ron as adults and parents of young wizards, was previously stationed in London's West End. Rowling also recently revealed there were actually two Harry Potters in the wizard world.

See all the fun tribute tweets for the 20th anniversary below: