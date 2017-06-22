JoJo gives fans the first taste of new music this year with "Wonder Woman," a mid-tempo ballad that finds the singer oozing sensuality just like the iconic comic book heroine . Stream it below:

"Ooh, don't you miss the way it feels to lose yourself in me? / Drowning in each other's oceans / Nothing tastes as sweet, it's trueI only wanna come for you," JoJo croons over the steamy production (courtesy of Josh “Igloo” Monroy) as she reminisces on how her former lover used to put it down. But the best part of the track is the singer flexing her rap skills on the bridge in classic '90s fashion.