The first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is here, and it's got an intense blast of dirt bike firefights, a helicopter struggling through a canyon, a hippopotamus roaring a most fearsome roar, a big ol' waterfall jump, and an even bigger mountain shaped like a (roaring, again) tiger's head.
That's just the first three seconds.
The sequel to 1995's Robin Williams–starring film features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black as the video game avatars of four high school kids who discover the newly digitized, still-deadly artifact for those who seek to find a way to leave their way world behind. Johnson's character is called Dr. Smolder Bravestone; young Bethany is horrified to find she's the one kid who's been gender-flipped...into the Tenacious D frontman's body.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle looks like it'll suffer from the over-blockbuster-fication syndrome many adaptations and reboots do, compared to their source material—but it also looks rad. The thing with Alan Parrish being vaporized into the game is back; there are manifold opportunities for someone to yell "IT'S A STAMPEDE!"
Recently Jack Black revealed that the Jumanji sequel will directly reference Robin Williams' Parrish in a significant way. "He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation," he said. "It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.” Johnson also said Williams' legacy "will stand alone and be forever immortalized in the world of Jumanji in an earnest and cool way."
While they were still shooting Jumanji in Hawaii, Dwayne Johnson took a little break to talk to three musicians from Fuse's Clash of the Corps; watch this clip where he couldn't resist jumping in to help a little, once he was in arm's reach of a drum.
