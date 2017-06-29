The first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is here, and it's got an intense blast of dirt bike firefights, a helicopter struggling through a canyon, a hippopotamus roaring a most fearsome roar, a big ol' waterfall jump, and an even bigger mountain shaped like a (roaring, again) tiger's head.

That's just the first three seconds.

The sequel to 1995's Robin Williams–starring film features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black as the video game avatars of four high school kids who discover the newly digitized, still-deadly artifact for those who seek to find a way to leave their way world behind. Johnson's character is called Dr. Smolder Bravestone; young Bethany is horrified to find she's the one kid who's been gender-flipped...into the Tenacious D frontman's body.