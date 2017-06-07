"Of course; the mother and daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship," Gadot said. "I think that there's a lot more to explore." Nielsen could only hint that her and Wright's JL work was sisterly and "kind of badass as well." Wright added, "And more of the story, you get some of the history."

Fortunately she and the great Connie Nielsen are returning for this November's hero-jammed Justice League. Wright played Diana's aunt, General Antiope, in Wonder Woman; Nielsen was her mother, Queen Hippolyta. The news came in a roundtable interview with the L.A. Times (via A.V. Club ). Star Gal Gadot was asked if future work—yes, Wonder Woman 2 is being planned —will have more of their characters.

House of Cards' Robin Wright was, if you saw Wonder Woman, among the very best parts of a very dope movie. One second she's nefariously ruling America in an endless tango with the evil Frank Underwood in your Netflix queue; the next, she's giving one of the most viscerally satisfying, well shot and revolutionarily scripted action performances in recent memory.

The way the actresses discuss Wonder Woman's production and execution makes it easy to see why they'd be excited to return to the roles—although Justice League is not in director Patty Jenkins' control but rather the completely different stewardship of Zack Snyder and relief pitcher/Batgirl director Joss Whedon, so who knows. (Superman's own mom, Diane Lane, seems to have less faith in Justice League than Avengers: Infinity War, so REALLY who knows.)

"It was incredible," Wright said of the experience with Jenkins, largely filmed in that paradisiacal location, "and feeling the elements." The roundtable proceeded:

Nielsen: "It was physically hard to do those scenes over and over again in the sand. But it was incredible."

Wright: "But then we'd always scream, 'Can I get another take? No, I can do it better. I know I can wield my sword better.'"

Gadot: "I've never in my life seen a scene that is packed with beautiful, strong women that are just fighting together in such a beautiful harmony doing crazy, badass things. I've never in my life seen anything like that."

Wright: "Yeah, it was a ballet."

Nielsen: "It was almost like it was a new paradigm for action scenes. It’s not some kind of female version of a male action scene. It is a completely different thing. And that's what I think is amazing; it’s really, really well-suited for women."

Wright: "Designed for the way we move. We don't move like men."

Asked how often they're offered parts like these, they each answered simply, "Never."