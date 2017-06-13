Justin Bieber has been hit with water bottles during concerts in the past, so his aim has definitely improved over the years. During the singer's Sweden's Summerburst Festival performance over the weekend, he showed off his dodging skills after he turned down a request to sing "Despacito."

“I can’t do 'Despacito.' I don't even know it. I can’t remember the words”, he tells the disappointed crowd just moments before a fan aims a water bottle at his head. If this was 2013, Bieber would've stormed off the stage. But in his quest to become a better person, he kept the performance going. Yet don't think this excuses the pop star from his previous ignorance.