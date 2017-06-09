Katy Perry 's first album in nearly four years, Witness, has arrived. Featuring Nicki Minaj , Migos and Skip Marley (on the lead-up singles "Swish Swish," "Bon Appétit" and "Chained to the Rhythm"), the record runs 15 tracks and just under an hour. It follows 2013's Prism, which included "Roar" and "Dark Horse."

Witness, counting 2001's pre-fame Katy Hudson, is Perry's fifth full-length. Steam it below:

Katy Perry's Witness Tour launches Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio and runs through Feb. 5 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She has also signed on as the first judge for ABC's American Idol reboot.

