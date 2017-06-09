Fantagio, SMTOWN

After the Los Angeles lineup for KCON USA Presented by Toyota kicked off last week with Girl's Day and SF9, the 2017 lineup continues to grow with two new exciting boy bands added to the massive Korean-culture festival this summer. Keep Up With All Things KCON Including Video Interviews, Reviews, Lists & More!

Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the guys will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes. Get familiar with KCON's newly designed logo above.

Astro is the rising boy band that you can look forward to getting the audience excited with their youthful jams and energetic routines. The group recently released their strongest material yet on their Dream, Pt. 01 EP that boasted the slick synth-pop single "Baby" with each song more happier than the last. This will be the septet's second appearance at KCON Los Angeles after making their first appearance last year. NCT 127 is the Seoul-based boy band that has a constantly shifting sound and set of members with the group most recently dropping the intense anthem "Limitless" featuring nine members. KCONers can likely expect the guys to show up and perform their genre-spanning singles like "Fire Truck," and tracks from their upcoming Cherry Bomb album that will drop just days before the New York date of KCON (which the band is also performing at) on June 14.