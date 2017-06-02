After the New York lineup for KCON USA presented by Toyota was confirmed last month, the 2017 lineup for its Los Angeles begins with two exciting acts. KCON has just revealed that Girl's Day and SF9 will be the first acts to join the West Coast edition of the massive Korean-culture festival this summer.
Keep Up With All Things KCON Including Video Interviews, Reviews, Lists & More!
Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the energetic girl group and rising boy band will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then.
Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes. Get familiar with KCON's newly designed logo above.
Girl's Day is the long-running girl group who broke out with their empowering and sexy concepts in 2013 and have stayed one of the top girl groups since. They've proven they could do everything from sensual (see "Something") to powerful ("Female President") to cute ("Darling") and recently made a long-awaited comeback after nearly years away to the scene with the punchy "I'll Be Yours." The KCON appearance and performance marks a rare overseas activity for the busy quartet.
Meanwhile, SF9 is one of the newest boy-band sensations to make an impression on fans. The ninesome hail from FNC Entertainment (home to FTISLAND, CNBLUE and AOA) and have been rising up in the K-pop world, most recently releasing their new single "Easy Love" off their Breaking Sensation EP on April 17.
KCON returns to Los Angeles from Aug. 18-20. KCON 2017 LA tickets will go on sale at 10am PST on July 7. Don't forget that KCON 2017 NY kicks off later this month on June 23 and 24.
Stay tuned for more artist annoucements and reveals. See the full lineup below:
KCON Los Angeles:
Girl's Day
SF9
KCON New York:
CNBLUE
Highlight
GFriend
Twice
NCT 127
Zion.T
SF9
Up10tion
KNK
Get yourself hyped up for the June fest with KCON 2016 New York performers including DAY6, BToB, Ailee, Eric Nam and more sharing their favorite summer songs:
User Comments