After the New York lineup for KCON USA presented by Toyota was confirmed last month, the 2017 lineup for its Los Angeles begins with two exciting acts. KCON has just revealed that Girl's Day and SF9 will be the first acts to join the West Coast edition of the massive Korean-culture festival this summer.

Keep Up With All Things KCON Including Video Interviews, Reviews, Lists & More!



Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the energetic girl group and rising boy band will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then.

Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes. Get familiar with KCON's newly designed logo above.