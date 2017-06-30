After the New York edition of KCON 2017 USA presented by Toyota blew minds this past weekend, the Los Angeles date is reminding fans how it's also a must-attend by adding 27 individual stars to its lineup today.13-member boy band Seventeen, 13-member girl group Cosmic Girls and solo star Heize are all joining the massive Korean-culture festival this summer.
Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the singers will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.
All three acts have made major waves in the K-pop world recently. Seventeen dropped their EDM-inspired AI1 EP and "Don't Wanna Cry" single to huge fanfare both in Asian and America. Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls (also known as WJSN) released their peppy single "Happy" off their full-length album titled Happy Moment. Lastly, Heize has been killing it all on her own with huge collaborations with Dean, Nafla, Highlight's Junhyung, and most recent with her just-released EP titled ///.
KCON returns to Los Angeles from Aug. 18-20. KCON 2017 LA tickets will go on sale at 10am PST on July 7. Don't forget that KCON 2017 NY kicks off later this month on June 23 and 24.
Stay tuned for more artist annoucements and reveals. See the full lineup below:
KCON Los Angeles:
Girl's Day
VIXX
Astro
NCT 127
SF9
Seventeen
Cosmic Girls
Heize
