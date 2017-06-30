After the New York edition of KCON 2017 USA presented by Toyota blew minds this past weekend, the Los Angeles date is reminding fans how it's also a must-attend by adding 27 individual stars to its lineup today.13-member boy band Seventeen, 13-member girl group Cosmic Girls and solo star Heize are all joining the massive Korean-culture festival this summer.

Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the singers will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.