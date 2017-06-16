The Los Angeles lineup for KCON USA Presented by Toyota continues to grow with VIXX, a true KCON veteran, joining to the massive Korean-culture festival this summer.
Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the boy band will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.
VIXX is a true KCON veteran, performing at not only the first-ever iteration of the festival in 2012, but also returning to Los Angeles in 2014 and then playing New York in 2015. Fans will be treated to the group's famous dramatic flair, most recently seen in their "Shangri-La" release that mixed modern-day electro-R&B with traditional Korean music.
KCON returns to Los Angeles from Aug. 18-20. KCON 2017 LA tickets will go on sale at 10am PST on July 7. Don't forget that KCON 2017 NY kicks off later this month on June 23 and 24.
Stay tuned for more artist annoucements and reveals. See the full lineup below:
KCON Los Angeles:
Girl's Day
Astro
NCT 127
SF9
VIXX
KCON New York:
CNBLUE
Highlight
GFriend
Twice
NCT 127
Zion.T
SF9
Up10tion
KNK
Listen to a recent K-Stop episode where our podcast reviews VIXX's latest release:
