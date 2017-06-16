The Los Angeles lineup for KCON USA Presented by Toyota continues to grow with VIXX, a true KCON veteran, joining to the massive Korean-culture festival this summer.

Alongside a slate of still-to-be-revealed acts coming for the LA date, the boy band will meet KCONers and take the stage at the famous Staples Center. Fans can get tickets as early as July 7 so expect loads of exciting artist annoucements until then. Just like last year, KCON Los Angeles will boast three days of panels, workshops, food trucks, artist meet-and-greets and convention fun along with two days of concerts. In addition to everything a K-pop fan could want, KCON has promised expanded offerings in the K-beauty, K-food, and e-sports scenes.