Kendrick Lamar loves to keep fans on their toes, and his latest surprise comes in the form of a new "Element" video. The track is one of the main highlights from the rapper's acclaimed DAMN. album, and the intense clip does it justice.

Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the Little Homies (Kendrick and Dave Free), the video plays like a collection of mini films as it displays the parallel lives of a young Black boy and a grown Kendrick. It is a mix of bloody violence, slapping n-ggas in the sexiest way, a sense of escape (note the scenes filled with water), learning how to defend yourself and brotherly camaraderie. There are also elements (no pun intended) of police brutality, crime and lust.