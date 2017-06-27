Kendrick Lamar loves to keep fans on their toes, and his latest surprise comes in the form of a new "Element" video. The track is one of the main highlights from the rapper's acclaimed DAMN. album, and the intense clip does it justice.
Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the Little Homies (Kendrick and Dave Free), the video plays like a collection of mini films as it displays the parallel lives of a young Black boy and a grown Kendrick. It is a mix of bloody violence, slapping n-ggas in the sexiest way, a sense of escape (note the scenes filled with water), learning how to defend yourself and brotherly camaraderie. There are also elements (no pun intended) of police brutality, crime and lust.
"Element" follows the just-as-dope videos for "Humble," "DNA" starring Don Cheadle and Mike Will Made-It's "Perfect Pint" alongside Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd. K. Dot brought his new DAMN. album to life for the first time during his headlining Coachella set, where he was joined by friends Travis Scott, Schoolboy Q and Future on stage. He is also added an entire month of new tour dates, with the fun kicking off on July 6 in Quebec City, QC.
Next up, watch an old-school Fuse x Kendrick interview:
