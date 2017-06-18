Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

It's become a rarity to see Kesha perform live nowadays, as the singer's latest legal restraints have hindered her from fully feeding into her musical creativity. But at Firefly Music Festival 2017, she didn't let any of that stop her from giving one of the most thrilling sets of the fest thus far. Kesha showed that she is no longer a flaky pop star. No, instead her fight for musical freedom has transformed her into a confident and wonderfully badass artist. Her love for rock n' roll bleed through the entire performance as her fans fed her support from the audience, as she sung all the tunes we loved from college: "Take It Off," "We R Who We R," "Blow" and more. So here is our roundup of all the times the singer truly did not give a f-ck during her appearance at Firefly 2017.

1. Rock N' Roll Baby!: After performing her 2010 smash "We R Who We R," Kesha shouted this incredible line to the crowd: "We are gathered here tonight to impregnate you with rock and roll." From then on, the concert/party turned into a madhouse. 2. The Modern-Day Graceland: The singer looked like a mix of Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton, as she rocked a western jacket with the fringe colored like the Pride flag and cowgirl boots. There was one point in her set when she stripped down from her pants to some very cheeky leather shorts! 3. Middle Fingers Up: Kesha wanted her fans to escape from their realities with her music, and she did the same too. "I'm talking about my lawsuits. Fuck that for tonight," she defiantly shouted into the microphone.

4. A Fan-Girl Moment: Kesha didn't have any special guests during her set, but she did shoutout Bob Dylan! The two got a chance to meet for the first time after the folk legend's performance earlier in the day. 5. Talking Heads: The artist and her backup singers performed a wacky rendition of Animal's "Dinosaurs," where they showed off their synchronized dance moves and donned T-Rex masks.

6. An Appropriate Cover: Kesha explained to the crowd that she can't play new music just yet (she's currently working on her third album alongside people like Eagles of Death Metal). But she made up for it by singing an emotive cover of Lesley Gore's 1963 anthem "You Don't Own Me." Take that, Dr. Luke. 7. Love & Other Drugs: The best highlight from Kesha's set was this wacky yet endearing bit before she sung "You're Love Is My Drug": "If you know me, I'm an advocate of equal rights and I will be until the day I die...I also occasionally love drugs!"

A dope rock n' roll rendition of Kesha's "Your Love Is My Drug" 🔥#firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/ZEFvdvmQ1U — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 18, 2017