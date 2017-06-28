Update: Right off the heels of "Kill Jay Z" is "MaNyfaCedGod," featuring Lupita Nyong'o going through...some kind of serious shit. As with the previous teaser, the context is left up to your own big, brilliant imagination. If you crack a code in that choice of letter capitalization, let us know.

The music, lyric-less for the second time in a row, sounds primed for some deep introspection and a more laid-back, thought-out Jay Z than the "check it out, I'm doing what the cool kids are doing" Hov of Magna Carta...Holy Grail.

Lupita is set to star in the NC-17 4:44 film alongside Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover. We don't know anything else about it yet.