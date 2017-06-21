After a long period of public contemplation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly closed on the decision to work with a surrogate mother for their third baby. The story comes from a People magazine source.
In November, after a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode explored surrogacy, Chrissy Teigen volunteered. “I would be her surrogate in a second,” she said. “I really enjoyed the pregnancy process—I loved it. Yes. In a heartbeat.” Khloé, Kourtney and even mama Kris Kardashian have also said they would carry Kim and 'Ye's next child.
"I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kim said on KUWTK in March. Her two pregnancies were both fraught with complications, including placenta accreta.
North West just turned 4; little bro Saint is 1.5.
Indulge some Kardashian nostalgia with this episode of Besterday, which includes KUWTK trivia:
User Comments