After a long period of public contemplation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly closed on the decision to work with a surrogate mother for their third baby. The story comes from a People magazine source.

In November, after a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode explored surrogacy, Chrissy Teigen volunteered. “I would be her surrogate in a second,” she said. “I really enjoyed the pregnancy process—I loved it. Yes. In a heartbeat.” Khloé, Kourtney and even mama Kris Kardashian have also said they would carry Kim and 'Ye's next child.