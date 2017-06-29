Lady Gaga is ready to take over a local bar once again as she announced the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour will make a return this summer! The pop star tweeted today (June 29) that the final stop is set for July 13 in Las Vegas, yet the exact location has yet to be revealed. “The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour,” Gaga wrote. “See you at a secret location on 7/13!”

The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour . See you at a secret location on 7/13! 🍻 @BudLight pic.twitter.com/30hycqpKCa

The announcement comes at a perfect time, as Gaga will launch her Joanne World Tour a little over two weeks after the new performance. "All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York—and you miss that, you know?" the singer told Billboard about returning to dive bars. "It's a very wonderful, intimate connection that you get to make with the audience."

After Gaga's show on July 13, two other surprise artists will join the dive bar tour on July 26 in Los Angeles and Aug. 30 in New Orleans. She previously teamed up with Bud Light for the intimate tour last October, performing cuts from Joanne in New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville. Her world trek begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver, BC and wraps up in Salt Lake City, Utah on Dec. 14.

Along with prepping for the tour, Gaga recently surprised a few of her Little Monsters at Walter Reed Middle School in Hollywood where she was introduced as their substitute teacher. Their reactions are too adorable! Her Born This Way Foundation partnered with Staples and DonorsChoose.org to help "give teachers the supplies and support they need to empower their students." Staples donated $2 million to both organizations to help the cause.