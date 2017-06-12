Lindsay Lohan continues to refuel her acting career with a brand new gig! She has been cast in Sick Note, a British comedy that stars Rupert Grint (forever known as Ron Weasley), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Supernanny) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice).
The actress will play Katerina West, the daughter of Grint’s boss (Johnson), in the show's second season. Sick Note follows Daniel Glass (Grint) who incorrectly diagnosed with a terminal illness by his unqualified doctor (Frost) and tries to hide it from his friends and family. “One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats,” Sky Head of Comedy Jon Mountague said. “Filming for series two is already under way and we’re delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast.”
Lohan's latest role follows the announcement of The Anti-Social Network series where she's set to host once a network picks it up. When she's not acting, she is trying to get this Mean Girls sequel off the ground. "I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2," LiLo said in a CNN Facebook Live chat. "It is not in my hands. I know [screenwriter] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."
