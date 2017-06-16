Linkin Park's new, pop- and electronic-leaning One More Light album divided fans—the record gave the band their sixth No. 1 album, but left others yearning for the band's original sound—and an upcoming collaboration indicates the band isn't leaving the EDM world behind anytime soon.
Martin Garrix recently confirmed that he recorded an upcoming song with the "Heavy" band. The producer/DJ—known for his big-room EDM breakout "Animals" along with hit collaborations with Usher and Troye Sivan—told Chicago's 103.5 radio station that he has only the utmost respect for the outfit, saying "It's crazy because I grew up with them and being in the studio was very crazy, very unreal." Watch the clip below:
Martin Garrix talks about upcoming collaboration with Linkin Park, confirms radio follow up for 'There For You' is in the works.— MARTIN GARRIX HUB (@MartinGarrixHub) June 14, 2017
📹 @ErikZ pic.twitter.com/efUCR2jz66
With the success of One More Light along with this upcoming collaboration, it looks like Linkin Park's experimentation in the pop and electronic world isn't ending anytime soon.
