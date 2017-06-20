In today's "WTF" pop star news, Lorde is apologizing for comparing her friendship with Taylor Swift to...an autoimmune disease? The "Perfect Places" singer was doing a press run for her new album and—like how most interviews seem to go nowadays—she said something that was later taken out of context and blew up on the internet.

During her chat with The Guardian over the weekend, Lorde discussed maintaining friendships with celebrities like Swift. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do," she told the publication. "There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

SBS Sexuality editor Stephanie Marie then called Lorde out for the comment and somehow threw Selena Gomez into the mix. (The three pop stars are all longtime friends and Gomez openly discusses her struggles with lupus). "I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde," Marie tweeted.

Lorde later responded to clarify that she didn't explicitly say Swift's name in the interview and apologized for the misinterpreted analogy. "@stefinitely85 didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry," she explained.