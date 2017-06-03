Exactly two weeks before her new record Melodrama drops, Lorde cast a magic spell on Governors Ball 2017. The songstress, dressed in a diaphanous black shirt with matching billowing black pants, owned the fest's main stage like she had zero doubts in her mind, blowing away both loyal fans and newcomers camped out to see Chance The Rapper's headlining set, taking place at the same stage.

Draped in a flowing white veil, Lorde began the set staring directly into the camera, bewitching the audience with her husky vocals and glitter-coated palms before launching right into Pure Heroine favorite "Tennis Court." Above her, a translucent box hung from the stage's roof, with dancers inside conveying all the different emotions that Lorde's discography demands. At one minute, the dancers would act out fierce arguments, the next tender moments of affection. Despite their performance, Lorde still commanded all the attention; the crowd burst into screams every time she rocked her signature dance moves, and she made belting out flawless notes look as easy as lifting a finger. In between "Magnets," "400 Lux, " "Buzzcut Season," "Ribs," and new track "Homemade Dynamite," she breezily talked to the crowd like an old friend, addressing us all as "Governors Ball" and expressing her gratitude for the amazing weather (which she said she must have "cooked up with some kind of spell") and her new music (at last year's Gov Ball she avoided anyone that asked her about the new record.)