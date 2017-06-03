Exactly two weeks before her new record Melodrama drops, Lorde cast a magic spell on Governors Ball 2017. The songstress, dressed in a diaphanous black shirt with matching billowing black pants, owned the fest's main stage like she had zero doubts in her mind, blowing away both loyal fans and newcomers camped out to see Chance The Rapper's headlining set, taking place at the same stage.
Draped in a flowing white veil, Lorde began the set staring directly into the camera, bewitching the audience with her husky vocals and glitter-coated palms before launching right into Pure Heroine favorite "Tennis Court." Above her, a translucent box hung from the stage's roof, with dancers inside conveying all the different emotions that Lorde's discography demands. At one minute, the dancers would act out fierce arguments, the next tender moments of affection. Despite their performance, Lorde still commanded all the attention; the crowd burst into screams every time she rocked her signature dance moves, and she made belting out flawless notes look as easy as lifting a finger. In between "Magnets," "400 Lux, " "Buzzcut Season," "Ribs," and new track "Homemade Dynamite," she breezily talked to the crowd like an old friend, addressing us all as "Governors Ball" and expressing her gratitude for the amazing weather (which she said she must have "cooked up with some kind of spell") and her new music (at last year's Gov Ball she avoided anyone that asked her about the new record.)
.@Lorde beginning her #GovBallNYC set in a white veil 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/B6Q3E3Kp4X— Fuse (@fusetv) June 3, 2017
In what was the most adorable moment, Jack Antonoff joined her onstage to play piano on a cover of Robyn's "Hang With Me" ("Love is hard and you gotta do your best.") and new track "Liability" ("Everyone is gonna leave you at some point. If you can be alone with yourself and have that be enough, you're in the right place"). The mood became upbeat once again when she busted out "Royals," followed by the live debut of her newest festival-ready song, "Perfect Places." Those that were there just to secure a spot for Chance The Rapper's set couldn't help but bounce to the track's infectious chorus.
To wrap up a set that was full of confidence at every turn, Lorde blasted through "Team," then ran to the front of the stage to shake hands and take pictures with fans. She jogged back up onto the main stage, making fun of herself for being winded ("Real pop stars never need to catch their breath!"), then capped off the night with "Green Light," surrounding by dancers, flashing green lights and a cascade of green fireworks. Despite not thinking of herself as a "real," pop star, every person watching Lorde's headlining performances knows that she is exactly the pop star that 2017 needs — and I think she may know that, too.
Also tonight @lorde performed Perfect Places live for the first time (with @jackantonoff's assist!) and wow was it magic 🔮 #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/QvDzR1cdeV— Brooke Bunce (@brookeebunce) June 3, 2017
