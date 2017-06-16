More than three months after igniting the frenzy with the delightfully atypical "Green Light," New Zealand's one and only Lorde is back with Melodrama, her second album. It arrives just shy of four years after Pure Heroine, which featured the double-GRAMMY-winning "Royals." The 20-year-old singer previously put the sibling LPs into perspective as such: "Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record—well, this one is about what comes next." Above, watch Lorde play album close "Perfect Places" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's Mustache looking like a celestial peacock who's descended from heaven in a crisp white suit coat. Enjoy that "ch-ch" moment at 1:05, and all the rest.

David Bowie was a huge influence for the new record. The singer told BBC Radio 1: "I feel like the whole time spent writing this record I've had him in my thoughts, I've had him in my heart. It's hard not to make something and think, 'What would David think of this? If I could play it to him, what would he say?'" Stream Lorde's Melodrama now:

Her social media celebrations kept things as witchy as ever:

a witch casting album love spells pic.twitter.com/6hPp9q4oLB — Lorde (@lorde) June 16, 2017

Coming up to Melodrama, Lorde played Coachella, Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Governors Ball, where we witnessed her confidence and grace at an all-time high. On deck this summer are Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Roskilde, South Korea's Valley Rock and Japan's Fuji Rock.