"All of the things we're taking / 'Cause we are young and we're ashamed / Sends us to perfect places / All of our heroes fading / Now I can't stand to be alone / Let's go to perfect places," Lorde shouts on the chorus. Definitely expect this one to ring hard during the summer festival season, including the singer's set at this weekend's Governors Ball.

Lorde has released her new single "Perfect Places" today, which already has all the fixings to become a Song of the Summer contender. The vibrant, anthemic melodies mask the track's darker tone that dives into the drug and alcohol-riddled teenage lifestyle.

"Perfect Places" is the follow-up to March's lead single "Greenlight" and the sweeping "Liability" ballad that was influenced by Rihanna. Lorde recalled the recording process for "Perfect Places" on Facebook, writing:

today, PERFECT PLACES is out in the world. this is a special one. i was living in new york during summer last year, writing melodrama - i'd ride across the brooklyn bridge every day, or sit on the subway uptown in the heat, then go back home to new zealand winter for a week at a time to party with my friends. my life was like a weird little etch-a-sketch i kept scribbling on and resetting. and all last summer, i couldn't shake the feeling that everyone i knew or saw was searching for something - trying to transcend the news and the screaming pavements, drinking that one drink hoping it'd get them someplace higher. this song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer. it took us a very long time to get right, from an aching piano demo to where is it now. it's close to my heart. i hope you like it. 🌆❣️💥