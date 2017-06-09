Lorde has shared one last taste from her upcoming Melodrama album ahead of its release next week. Titled "Sober," it continues the singer's minimal and melancholic exploration that tackles the rush and comedown of the weekend.

"Oh, God, I'm closing my teeth / Around this liquor wet / Limelight, lose my mind / I know you're feeling it too / Can we keep up with the ruse?" she hisses over a sparse, percussion-heavy melody that will have you swaying over to the dark dancefloor. "Sober" follows "Perfect Places," "Liability" and the lead single "Greenlight."

"So the first inklings of sober came to me in the back of an uber, and then properly at jack [Antonoff] and lena's [Dunham] kitchen table. i BOLTED to the studio," she explained to fans on Twitter. "I'll never forget writing the first demo it was like a trance i guided jack to the chords almost wordlessly with my hands on his shoulders. It was this really intense booming slow synth thing with a drum outro for ages then malay came thru on my birthday & cracked the code on it."

Along with the new track, Lorde has also dropped the initial dates of her Melodrama World Tour. It begins on Sept. 27 in Manchester, England and wraps up on Nov. 26 in Melbourne, Australia. "Location" singer Khalid will join her as the opening act. No word of when the singer plans to release the North American leg.

Lorde's 2017 Melodrama World Tour

09-26 Manchester, England - 02 Apollo
09-27 London, England - Alexandra Palace 
09-30 Brighton, England - Brighton Centre
10-01 Birmingham, England - 02 Academy
10-02 Glasgow, Scotland - 02 Academy
10-04 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
10-05 Paris, France - Zenith 
10-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
10-08 Lyon, France - Transbordeur 
10-09 Barcelona, Spain - Saint Jordi Club
10-11 Munich, Germany - Zenith
10-12 Milan, Italy - Fabrique 
10-14 Cologne, Germany - Palladium
10-15 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
10-17 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
10-18 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
10-19 Trondheim, Norway - UKA 17 Festival 
11-07 Dunedin, New Zealand - Town Hall
11-08 Christchurch, New Zealand - Isaac Theatre Royal
11-11 Wellington, New Zealand - Michael Fowler Centre
11-12 Auckland, New Zealand - Power Station 
11-14 Auckland, New Zealand - Power Station
11-15 Auckland, New Zealand - Power Station
11-18 Perth, Australia - Kings Park
11-21 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House Forecourt
11-23 Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
11-25 Canberra, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival
11-26 Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Lorde's sophomore album Melodrama will arrive on June 16 and comes after 2013's Pure Heroine breakout. See her detailed, witchy explanation of "Sober" below and click here for our review of her Governors Ball 2017 performance.

Now, get yourself ready by checking out this old-school Fuse interview with the singer: