Lorde has shared one last taste from her upcoming Melodrama album ahead of its release next week. Titled "Sober," it continues the singer's minimal and melancholic exploration that tackles the rush and comedown of the weekend.

"Oh, God, I'm closing my teeth / Around this liquor wet / Limelight, lose my mind / I know you're feeling it too / Can we keep up with the ruse?" she hisses over a sparse, percussion-heavy melody that will have you swaying over to the dark dancefloor. "Sober" follows "Perfect Places," "Liability" and the lead single "Greenlight."

"So the first inklings of sober came to me in the back of an uber, and then properly at jack [Antonoff] and lena's [Dunham] kitchen table. i BOLTED to the studio," she explained to fans on Twitter. "I'll never forget writing the first demo it was like a trance i guided jack to the chords almost wordlessly with my hands on his shoulders. It was this really intense booming slow synth thing with a drum outro for ages then malay came thru on my birthday & cracked the code on it."