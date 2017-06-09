Lorde has shared one last taste from her upcoming Melodrama album ahead of its release next week. Titled "Sober," it continues the singer's minimal and melancholic exploration that tackles the rush and comedown of the weekend.
"Oh, God, I'm closing my teeth / Around this liquor wet / Limelight, lose my mind / I know you're feeling it too / Can we keep up with the ruse?" she hisses over a sparse, percussion-heavy melody that will have you swaying over to the dark dancefloor. "Sober" follows "Perfect Places," "Liability" and the lead single "Greenlight."
"So the first inklings of sober came to me in the back of an uber, and then properly at jack [Antonoff] and lena's [Dunham] kitchen table. i BOLTED to the studio," she explained to fans on Twitter. "I'll never forget writing the first demo it was like a trance i guided jack to the chords almost wordlessly with my hands on his shoulders. It was this really intense booming slow synth thing with a drum outro for ages then malay came thru on my birthday & cracked the code on it."
Along with the new track, Lorde has also dropped the initial dates of her Melodrama World Tour. It begins on Sept. 27 in Manchester, England and wraps up on Nov. 26 in Melbourne, Australia. "Location" singer Khalid will join her as the opening act. No word of when the singer plans to release the North American leg.
it's starting. EUROPE, UK, NZ, AUSTRALIA — let's dance 🍒https://t.co/LYy9kRPy0o pic.twitter.com/DU1ND16hp3— Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017
Lorde's 2017 Melodrama World Tour
09-26 Manchester, England - 02 Apollo
09-27 London, England - Alexandra Palace
09-30 Brighton, England - Brighton Centre
10-01 Birmingham, England - 02 Academy
10-02 Glasgow, Scotland - 02 Academy
10-04 Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
10-05 Paris, France - Zenith
10-06 Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
10-08 Lyon, France - Transbordeur
10-09 Barcelona, Spain - Saint Jordi Club
10-11 Munich, Germany - Zenith
10-12 Milan, Italy - Fabrique
10-14 Cologne, Germany - Palladium
10-15 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome
10-17 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
10-18 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
10-19 Trondheim, Norway - UKA 17 Festival
11-07 Dunedin, New Zealand - Town Hall
11-08 Christchurch, New Zealand - Isaac Theatre Royal
11-11 Wellington, New Zealand - Michael Fowler Centre
11-12 Auckland, New Zealand - Power Station
11-14 Auckland, New Zealand - Power Station
11-15 Auckland, New Zealand - Power Station
11-18 Perth, Australia - Kings Park
11-21 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House Forecourt
11-23 Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
11-25 Canberra, Australia - Spilt Milk Festival
11-26 Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Lorde's sophomore album Melodrama will arrive on June 16 and comes after 2013's Pure Heroine breakout. See her detailed, witchy explanation of "Sober" below and click here for our review of her Governors Ball 2017 performance.
so the first inklings of sober came to me in the back of an uber, and then properly at jack and lena's kitchen table. i BOLTED to the studio— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
i'll never forget writing the first demo it was like a trance i guided jack to the chords almost wordlessly with my hands on his shoulders— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
it was this really intense booming slow synth thing with a drum outro for ages then malay came thru on my birthday & cracked the code on it— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
came up with the "midnight, lose my mind" pitched sample on a sinfully hot day in palm springs and also started sober II that day as well— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
but this song was so important to me because it felt like pop music i hadn't heard before, this sprawling brass & strange vocal syncopation— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
& i think we expressed the emotions so purely- it's leaning & drawling, juvenile & triumphant - impressing someone then embarrassing urself— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
& that late-saturday-night declaration "WE PRETEND THAT WE JUST DON'T CARE / BUT WE CARE" tasted as fresh & new in my mouth as ice water— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
Now, get yourself ready by checking out this old-school Fuse interview with the singer:
User Comments