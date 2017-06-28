"We're almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it. Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with," the actor told Wealth Management in an interview. "It's the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night. It's going to be called Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee."

If you've always dreamed of always having Luke's Diner coffee from Gilmore Girls in your pantry, that wish will soon become a reality (well, kind of). Scott Patterson, who plays Luke on the beloved television series, announced he's launching his own coffee brand.

Last October, Netflix revealed they would be transforming 250 cafés into Luke's Diner pop-up shops around the country in preparation for the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiere (click here for our on-the-scene review). Fans also received exciting news back in March when Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the streaming service is in talks with Gilmore Girls for more episodes. He told the U.K.'s Press Association:

"We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

