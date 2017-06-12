As a woman, Gunn is already somewhat of anomaly in the hardcore world she and her PVRIS band mates have been slowly taking over with their upcoming sophomore album All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell likely to make a major mainstream splash when it drops in August. But as a queer woman, the singer is becoming a rare example of a gay person in music for fans and others to relate to and share their stories with—something Gunn never had growing up. That importance isn't lost on the rising star as she told Fuse, "I've definitely noticed a lot of people have been opening up to me about their own sexualities which is awesome because I never really had anyone to look up to when I was younger."

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we're talking about Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, a.k.a. Lynn Gunn the badass frontwoman of PVRIS who is not only making a major stamp on the rock and post-hardcore scene, but also as a role model that the 23-year-old never had growing up.

With PVRIS' opportunities only getting bigger and more important—the trio just brought their electro-punk-pop sound for their major TV debut only last year—Gunn will continue to rise as a role model who not only stands up to misogyny (like one of her idols Hayley Williams), but has a positive attitude and outlook from which anyone can gain insight. "Life is not supposed to be easy, it's hard," she also told Fuse when speaking about life advice she'd give anyone, before adding, "You can literally do whatever you want with your life so do it. Just go for it, don't stop and you'll magically find yourself there."

While it's undoubtedly important to have more female representation in the punk world, Gunn's place is doubly important for her being a proud and open queer person whose focus is about helping others feel empowered and at peace with themselves. That position makes her all the more powerful and necessary for those still finding themselves and looking for someone to relate to, like Gunn was for years.

