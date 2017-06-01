Major Lazer already announced they were dropping their "Know No Better" single today, but who knew it was going to actually be a full-on EP? Yes, the production trio released the Know No Better project that features six songs including the title track with Camila Cabello , Travis Scott and Quavo. Grab a cold beer (or margarita), head to the nearest beach and stream it all below:

The collaboration, which Major Lazer recently premiered live at Bacardi's "Spirit Up" Sound of Rum summer experience, follows their winning formula of dizzying worldly melodies and a catchy hook that will be ringing at festivals all throughout the summer season.

Major Lazer Talk 'Know No Better' Collab With Camila Cabello In Miami: Interview

The Know No Better EP also features collaborations with J Balvin, Sean Paul, Jidenna, Busy Signal, Anitta, Konshens, Machel Montano and more. The new music gives a peek into Major Lazer's upcoming fourth album Music Is the Weapon, which will be the follow-up to 2015's Peace Is the Mission.

While we wait for a release date, watch our chat with Major Lazer on the 2016 BRIT Awards red carpet: