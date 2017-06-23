Well, this Friday just got even better! Marina and the Diamonds surprised fans by releasing her "Disconnect" collaboration with Clean Bandit. The British electronic group first played the song two years ago at a concert, and now it's finally here.
"I've been feeling anxious, ain't been feeling right / I've been staying up, yeah, staying up all night / I've been calling exes, trying disconnect / I can't cut the wires, running 'round my head, head," Marina sings as her velvety vocals soar above the breezy production. The wait was definitely worth it as "Disconnect" has all the potential to become a Song of the Summer contender.
The track comes after Clean Bandit's hit "Symphony" collaboration with Zara Larsson, which became their first No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart this week. "Disconnect" also marks the first taste of new music from Marina and the Diamonds since the 2015 release of her third album Froot. The singer revealed to us last June that she was working on new music. "I actually am! As of the past two weeks, I started writing again," Marina said. "And I really want to be very diverse in the way that I’m writing, so I don’t necessarily want to stick to an album for the next thing that I release. It may be much more dispersed and carefree."
We played this track two years ago with @MarinaDiamandis, and you've been asking for it since. HERE'S DISCONNECT ✨ https://t.co/dyZOaYqEiS pic.twitter.com/no3aUnd5QI— Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) June 23, 2017
About to release a beautiful new song with @cleanbandit!— Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) June 23, 2017
While we wait for even more new tunes, watch Marina and the Diamonds explain her "Blue" video concept at Lollapalooza 2015:
