Well, this Friday just got even better! Marina and the Diamonds surprised fans by releasing her "Disconnect" collaboration with Clean Bandit. The British electronic group first played the song two years ago at a concert, and now it's finally here.

"I've been feeling anxious, ain't been feeling right / I've been staying up, yeah, staying up all night / I've been calling exes, trying disconnect / I can't cut the wires, running 'round my head, head," Marina sings as her velvety vocals soar above the breezy production. The wait was definitely worth it as "Disconnect" has all the potential to become a Song of the Summer contender.