The world's favorite nanny is making a comeback and we now have the first look at her.
Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive sneak peak at Mary Poppins Returns, the 2018 sequel to the beloved Disney classic that originally starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. According to the mag, the upcoming movie will pick up 25 years later after the original story to London in the mid-1930s. Ms. Poppins (played by Emily Blunt) will embark on a magical adventure to help Jane, Michael and their kids which brings them "the top of Big Ben, the bottom of the ocean, into magical encounters with animated dancing penguins and upside-down cousins." Imagine that with today's technology.
We know that there is an all-star cast including Lin-Maneul Miranda (who plays a lamplighter and is the apprentice of the beloved Bert the chimney sweeper), Meryl Streep (playing one of the aforementioned "upside-down cousins") and even Dick Van Dyke himself who filmed a top-secret cameo.
Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters in Christmas 2018 and is being directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed Into the Woods that also starred Blunt and Streep.
If this news has you feeling nostalgic, take a listen to the latest episode of Fuse's throwback-themed podcast Besterday:
User Comments