The world's favorite nanny is making a comeback and we now have the first look at her.

Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive sneak peak at Mary Poppins Returns, the 2018 sequel to the beloved Disney classic that originally starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. According to the mag, the upcoming movie will pick up 25 years later after the original story to London in the mid-1930s. Ms. Poppins (played by Emily Blunt) will embark on a magical adventure to help Jane, Michael and their kids which brings them "the top of Big Ben, the bottom of the ocean, into magical encounters with animated dancing penguins and upside-down cousins." Imagine that with today's technology.