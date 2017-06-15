From classic television to today's biggest superheroes, Funko has constantly immortalized pop culture with their adorable statues and now one of music's hardest rockers are getting the figurine treatment.

Metallica's James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich are being reimagined as the big-headed, wide-eyed adorable Funko Pop! dolls in August. The group shared their excitement for joining the Funko family on Twitter.

The complete set with all four members will cost you $43.96, but individual figurines cost $10.99.