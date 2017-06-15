From classic television to today's biggest superheroes, Funko has constantly immortalized pop culture with their adorable statues and now one of music's hardest rockers are getting the figurine treatment.
Metallica's James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich are being reimagined as the big-headed, wide-eyed adorable Funko Pop! dolls in August. The group shared their excitement for joining the Funko family on Twitter.
The complete set with all four members will cost you $43.96, but individual figurines cost $10.99.
We're joining the @OriginalFunko family! Look for these in August! Pre-order now at https://t.co/2j9SAs7X48: https://t.co/3O7gnvw6Ix pic.twitter.com/wDWYwkMQ3v— Metallica (@Metallica) June 15, 2017
Musicians getting the Funko Pop! treatment is still quite rare with the company usually focusing on classic acts (Elvis, Michael Jackson, Tupac) and the occasional cult favorites (Gerard Way, Babymetal, PSY). Perhaps the success of the Metallica figures could indicate more musicians getting more adorable dolls in the future.
Pre-order the Metallica Funko Pop! figures now and then get your #TBT on with a classic Fuse interview with the band from 2004:
