"Old man is having fun under metallica " is the title of your new favorite video. We have no idea where this took place, it's uploader Karbofos02's one and only video, and he turned off the comments and left no description. So just enjoy this man who's wise and collected enough to have the glasses with the don't-lose-'em rope, but still wild and zesty enough to headbang pretty hard and smash his steering wheel with that moshpit elbow-move.

'Tallica returned in November with Hardwired...To Self-Destruct after eight years without an album. You can bet this guy was at the midnight release, and that he knows a place where they still do midnight releases.

Head all the way to the other end of the Metallica-fan age spectrum by watching bassist Robert Trujillo's 12-year-old son Tye join Korn on tour in South America. And check out a delightfully old-school Metallica interview, too: