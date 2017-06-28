On Tuesday, Rodriguez posted an Instagram photo explaining that she may quit the franchise if they don't give more appreciation to the women. "F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one," she wrote. "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love."

Michelle Rodriguez has been one of the main stars of the Fast and Furious franchise, where she's played Letty Ortiz for five of the eight blockbuster movies. But the actress may be ready to leave her character behind.

While Rodriguez's character has been an integral part in the storylines as Dominic Toretto's (played by Vin Diesel) ride or die girlfriend-turned-wife, other actors like Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Tyrese, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Ludacris have received more shine. But the franchise has featured a handful of strong and independent actresses like Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Back in May, Rodriguez expressed her frustration with the lack of female representation in action movies. “I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that’s pathetic and it’s lack of creativity.” The actress continued,

“It does weigh heavy on my head—especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in,” she said. “At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation. That’s the only leverage I ever use with anything. It’s like, look, this doesn’t agree with my ethics, morals. My heart doesn’t feel right doing this in front of millions of people, so I can always oblige myself and depart because money, to me, isn’t as important as my lines that you’re not allowed to cross.”

The Fate of the Furious premiered on April 14, 2017 and grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. Fast 9 arrives in April 2019, and the tenth (and final) film is already dated for April 2021. There may also be a spinoff in the works starring Johnson, Theron and Statham. Next, watch Tyrese discuss Fate of the Furious female star power and Charlize Theron's badass villain with Fuse: