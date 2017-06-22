Mobb Deep's Havoc has weighed in on the unexpected death of Prodigy, his longtime friend and collaborator. The rapper explained to TMZ that he knew Prodigy had been in hospital but didn't think it was as serious of an issue since he's struggled with sickle cell anemia all his life.
"I knew that he was in the hospital, but I know that he's not dead—he goes to the hospital all the time," Havoc recalled. "Rumors get around, dumb shit. I was laughing to be honest with you, because I had not directly spoken to P[rodigy], but I knew his status every day since I left [Las] Vegas." Remembering the moment when he heard the tragic news, he continued: "The road manager was just crying like I never heard before. I'm still just fucked up. I can't even listen to 'Shook Ones' or any song. I can hardly look at the pictures...I still can't believe it."
Prodigy died at age 42 after he was taken to a Las Vegas hospital for complications following a live set on the third annual Art of Rap Tour on Saturday (June 17). Longtime friend Nas broke the shocking news on Tuesday. "QB RIP King P," Nas wrote on Instagram alongside an endearing photo. "Prodigy 4 Ever."
Havoc and Prodigy, who have known each other since they were high school teenagers, released their debut album Juvenile Hell in 1993. From then on, the duo solidified their legendary place in hip-hop as some of the greats. Next, watch a classic Fuse interview with Prodigy where he discusses how hip-hop has changed:
User Comments