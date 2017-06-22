Mobb Deep's Havoc has weighed in on the unexpected death of Prodigy, his longtime friend and collaborator. The rapper explained to TMZ that he knew Prodigy had been in hospital but didn't think it was as serious of an issue since he's struggled with sickle cell anemia all his life.

"I knew that he was in the hospital, but I know that he's not dead—he goes to the hospital all the time," Havoc recalled. "Rumors get around, dumb shit. I was laughing to be honest with you, because I had not directly spoken to P[rodigy], but I knew his status every day since I left [Las] Vegas." Remembering the moment when he heard the tragic news, he continued: "The road manager was just crying like I never heard before. I'm still just fucked up. I can't even listen to 'Shook Ones' or any song. I can hardly look at the pictures...I still can't believe it."