Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in Hempstead, N.Y. and battled sickle cell anemia since birth. He was taken to a Las Vegas hospital for complications following a live set on the third annual Art of Rap Tour on Saturday. That same day, he posted this new pic:

His cause of death remains unknown to the public. Here's his publicist's statement:

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."