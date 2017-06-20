Photo of the day

June 16: Legends Only

Earlier, DJ Khaled along with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller dropped THE soundtrack to your weekend. The track “Wild Thoughts” samples Santana's 1999 single "Maria Maria" and the video to go along with it is a sexy one. Leading up to the drop, DJ Khaled and his adorable son Asahd teased the collaboration for weeks on Instagram, but finally the vocals came in and we were blessed with this perfect summer song.