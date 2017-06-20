Festival season is still holding on strong with the unveiling of the Music Midtown 2017 lineup this morning! Bruno Mars, Blink-182, Future and Mumford & Sons are all set to headline the Atlanta festival.
Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, Tove Lo, Big Sean, Young the Giant, HAIM, Zara Larsson, Russ, Two Door Cinema Club, The Strumbellas, Dua Lipa, Broods, The Naked & Famous, PVRIS, Lizzo and more will also be performing. So there's definitely something to appease music lovers of any genre. The festival will take place from Sept. 16-17 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.
Music Midtown was founded in 1994 by music producers Peter Conlon and Alex Cooley. It ran through 2005 and returned after a six-year hiatus in 2011. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. ET. Click here for more information about the festivities. Check out the full lineup poster below.
Here is your #MM17 lineup 🙌 Tickets on-sale this Friday at 10AM ET 🎉 https://t.co/hEGf1SM5E8 pic.twitter.com/SOwUnmpZ3j— Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) June 20, 2017
To get you in the zone ahead of the festival, take it way back to 2004 with this old-school Blink-182 x Fuse interview:
