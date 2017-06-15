Ahead of their East Coast debut next week at KCON New York, NCT 127 makes a comeback with their a blazing new single and EP.

"Cherry Bomb" is the Seoul-based boy band's third single and their edgiest release yet. From the get go, the boys ooze confidence, declaring "I'm the biggest hit, I'm the biggest hit on this stage" as a continuing chant throughout production that winds through fuzzy electro-rock and ominous, siren-like synth work. After "Fire Truck" and "Limitless," this new single continues to make the case for NCT to perhaps be SM Entertainment's most experimental act yet.