If you ordered vinyl from Nine Inch Nails' website recently, you might still be waiting for it, but here's some intel as consolation. "Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?" frontman Trent Reznor writes in an apology email. "Did you know Not the Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about 6-8 months apart? Now you do. More information on this shortly.”

NIN's next gig is July 23, so we should be hearing something new soon.