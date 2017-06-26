Nine Inch Nails took their turn at the Bang Bang Bar during the latest episode of Twin Peaks. A leather-clad Trent Reznor led his crew (including his wife Mariqueen Maandig) into Not the Actual Events' "She's Gone Away," which marked their first performance of the track since the EP's release last December.

The live rendition reflected the horror vibes of Twin Peaks, with Reznor's intimidating vocals creeping up your spine as he peeked in and out of the stage's shadows. The performance ends with a bloodied FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan) creepily rising up from the ground.