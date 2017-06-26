Nine Inch Nails took their turn at the Bang Bang Bar during the latest episode of Twin Peaks. A leather-clad Trent Reznor led his crew (including his wife Mariqueen Maandig) into Not the Actual Events' "She's Gone Away," which marked their first performance of the track since the EP's release last December.
The live rendition reflected the horror vibes of Twin Peaks, with Reznor's intimidating vocals creeping up your spine as he peeked in and out of the stage's shadows. The performance ends with a bloodied FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan) creepily rising up from the ground.
The Not the Actual Events EP dropped in December, with Reznor announcing earlier this month that it was part of a trilogy. "Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?" he wrote in an apology email. "Did you know Not the Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about 6-8 months apart? Now you do. More information on this shortly.”
Twin Peaks: The Return premiered on Showtime on May 21. The returning cast members include Kyle MacLachlan as the cherry pie-loving Special Agent Dale Cooper, Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings and Dana Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs. Eddie Vedder, Sky Ferreira, Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts, Sharon Van Etten and many more new actors also joined the massive 217-member cast.
