Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) journeys around the world in order to find holiday traditions to share with Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) for their first joyous season together. The animated short only runs for 21 minutes, which makes sense as it was initially meant to be an ABC special before execs felt it was too grand for a small screen.

John Lasseter, chief creative officer for Disney and Pixar animation, explained to Entertainment Weekly that it's a setup for the Frozen 2 sequel:

“In Frozen, they dearly loved each other but were separated, and now they’re back together and never going to close the doors again. But now what? What are they going to do with their first birthday? That’s Frozen Fever. Now, they have their first holiday season together. [That’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.] And then what? We go from there, and it fits in perfectly with Frozen 2,” he says. “It’s interesting to have this continuity between Frozen, Frozen Fever, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen on Broadway… all of these projects really lead to Frozen 2 and this new story we’re creating that’s all, in a weird way, connected in the life of Anna and Elsa. You could sit and watch Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Frozen 2 as one big marathon. And it’s all in [Anna and Elsa’s] learnings. As we learn, they learn.”

Frozen was first released in 2013 with the sequel scheduled for Nov. 27, 2019. Olaf's Frozen Adventure will premiere just before Disney-Pixar's Coco film on Nov. 22, 2017.