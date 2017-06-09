Another favorite show returns with a new season, another felt doll recap of everything that came before. (?)

Watch above as fuzzy Litchfield inmates, guards and loved ones recreate all your favorite Orange Is the New Black moments—and some you wished you'd never have to relive. Some of the transitions are ingenious. Hopefully these people will make a kids' movie soon.

This isn't the only official mashup fun the show's had coming up to Season 5, with Taystee and Poussey recreating the best Black Mirror episode recently, too.