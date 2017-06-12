The city of Orlando reflected on the tragic Pulse shooting on its one-year anniversary today (June 12). Hundreds of officials, family members and supporters gathered around the nightclub, which has now been transformed into a memorial site, for a tribute.

Beginning at at 2:02 a.m. EST (the exact time the attacks began), all 49 victims' names were called by survivors, victims' families, club employees and local officials, the Orlando Sentinel reported. It was a private service as the public stood outside the memorial's gates to pay their respect. "I realize that gathering here in this place, at this hour, is beyond difficult," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said during the service. "But I also know that the strength you've shown over the past year will carry you through today and in the future."